Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Sells 6,496 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. cut its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,496 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $2,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000.

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

Shares of AMLP traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.25. 1,207,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,408,144. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $32.25 and a twelve month high of $42.47.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

