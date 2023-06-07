Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $4.98 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 106,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,061 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $4,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 36,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,163,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 11,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 11,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:VTIP traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.47. 2,389,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,191,597. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.54. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.53 and a fifty-two week high of $50.95.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.029 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%.

(Get Rating)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.