Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $3.71 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. cut its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,958 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Front Street Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 34,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 32,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 31,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.89. 24,978,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,047,920. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $219.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.17 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.28%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,813,594 shares of company stock worth $5,076,999. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

