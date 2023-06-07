Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $11.44 Million Stock Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. cut its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 260,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,686 shares during the period. Mosaic comprises approximately 1.6% of Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned 0.08% of Mosaic worth $11,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Mosaic by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Mosaic by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 49,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Mosaic by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 237,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 665.9% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 196,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,626,000 after buying an additional 170,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Seeyond now owns 11,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 4,015 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MOS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Mosaic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. HSBC lowered shares of Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Mosaic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.47.

MOS traded up $1.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,649,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,331,628. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.50. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $31.44 and a twelve month high of $63.16.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 28.64%. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.91%.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment is involved in the ownership and operation of mines and production facilities which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.

