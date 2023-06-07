Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Cuts Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,210 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10,475 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.9% of Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its stake in Alphabet by 10.8% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet Price Performance

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 144,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,474,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders purchased 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and sold 787,630 shares valued at $32,162,218. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $4.97 on Wednesday, reaching $122.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,886,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,625,729. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $129.55. The company has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

