Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Cuts Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 479,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,860 shares during the period. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust accounts for approximately 1.2% of Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned 0.22% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust worth $8,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CEF. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the third quarter worth $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 461.7% in the 3rd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 13.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 54.4% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 8,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period.

Shares of CEF traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.44. The stock had a trading volume of 248,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,284. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $15.11 and a 52 week high of $20.12.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

