Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.67.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Pediatrix Medical Group from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Pediatrix Medical Group from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pediatrix Medical Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Pediatrix Medical Group from $15.50 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.
Insider Transactions at Pediatrix Medical Group
In related news, Director Mark S. Ordan sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $437,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 147,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,961,458.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Pediatrix Medical Group news, Director Shirley A. Weis sold 17,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $243,805.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,046.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark S. Ordan sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $437,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 147,923 shares in the company, valued at $1,961,458.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pediatrix Medical Group
Pediatrix Medical Group Price Performance
Shares of NYSE MD opened at $13.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.85. Pediatrix Medical Group has a twelve month low of $12.84 and a twelve month high of $23.95.
Pediatrix Medical Group Company Profile
Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc engages in the provision of physician services. It includes newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care. The company was founded by Roger J. Medel in 1979 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.
Featured Articles
