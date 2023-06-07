Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.67.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Pediatrix Medical Group from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Pediatrix Medical Group from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pediatrix Medical Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Pediatrix Medical Group from $15.50 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Insider Transactions at Pediatrix Medical Group

In related news, Director Mark S. Ordan sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $437,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 147,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,961,458.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Pediatrix Medical Group news, Director Shirley A. Weis sold 17,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $243,805.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,046.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark S. Ordan sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $437,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 147,923 shares in the company, valued at $1,961,458.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pediatrix Medical Group

Pediatrix Medical Group Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MD opened at $13.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.85. Pediatrix Medical Group has a twelve month low of $12.84 and a twelve month high of $23.95.

Pediatrix Medical Group Company Profile

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc engages in the provision of physician services. It includes newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care. The company was founded by Roger J. Medel in 1979 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

