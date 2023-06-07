Pax Dollar (USDP) Trading 0.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. Pax Dollar has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and approximately $12.19 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pax Dollar token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003783 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Pax Dollar has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000678 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001020 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00007363 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 1,006,573,588 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

