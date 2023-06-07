Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:KTTA) Director Buys $12,900.00 in Stock

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:KTTA – Get Rating) Director Lawrence Steinman purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.43 per share, for a total transaction of $12,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,327,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,684.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Pasithea Therapeutics Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ KTTA traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.48. 340,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,414. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.56. Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $1.54.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pasithea Therapeutics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:KTTA – Get Rating) by 104.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,705 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.60% of Pasithea Therapeutics worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their target price on shares of Pasithea Therapeutics from $2.30 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp., a biotechnology company, engages in research and discovery of treatments for psychiatric and neurological disorders. It also intends to operate anti-depression clinics and provide business support services using trained pharmacists to administer intravenous infusions of ketamine.

