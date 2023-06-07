Parker Financial LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Parker Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 91,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,155,000. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of Parker Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VMBS. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 254.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VMBS traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 563,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,440. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.33 and a fifty-two week high of $49.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.26.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.1254 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

(Get Rating)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.