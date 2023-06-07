Parker Financial LLC Invests $231,000 in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Parker Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 731 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $1,453,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,435,687 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,899,964,000 after buying an additional 607,480 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 810 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,899 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,390,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callan Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen cut their price target on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Home Depot Stock Up 1.4 %

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HD traded up $4.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $300.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,276,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,055,932. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The firm has a market cap of $301.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $292.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $305.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.09 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

