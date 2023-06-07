Parker Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 128,083 Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Parker Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 128,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,955,000. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 15.3% of Parker Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of VTV stock traded up $0.98 on Wednesday, reaching $139.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,303,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,318,397. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $122.54 and a one year high of $147.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $138.13 and its 200 day moving average is $140.12.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.