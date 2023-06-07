Parker Financial LLC Acquires New Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Parker Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000. Northrop Grumman makes up about 0.4% of Parker Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,366,015 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,756,624,000 after acquiring an additional 122,593 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,131,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,705,682,000 after buying an additional 100,116 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,142,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,007,854,000 after purchasing an additional 851,071 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,409,862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $663,087,000 after purchasing an additional 29,441 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,054,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $575,562,000 after purchasing an additional 242,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock traded up $3.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $452.08. 478,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 940,727. The company has a market cap of $68.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $454.45 and a 200-day moving average of $475.91. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $429.10 and a 12 month high of $556.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.34. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $1.87 dividend. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.20%.

NOC has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $580.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $509.00.

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

