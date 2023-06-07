Parker Financial LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Parker Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 14,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,533,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Parker Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Miller Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $16,055,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 214.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 11,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $2.79 on Wednesday, reaching $187.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,723,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,182,719. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $175.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.33. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.50 and a twelve month high of $201.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

