Paragon Banking Group PLC to Issue Dividend of GBX 11 (LON:PAG)

Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share on Friday, July 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Paragon Banking Group Price Performance

Paragon Banking Group stock traded up GBX 64 ($0.80) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 552 ($6.86). The company had a trading volume of 458,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,269. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 501.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 534.72. The company has a market cap of £1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 391.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 290.57. Paragon Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 364.60 ($4.53) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 621.50 ($7.73).

Get Paragon Banking Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Paragon Banking Group

In other news, insider Graeme Yorston bought 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 542 ($6.74) per share, for a total transaction of £3,523 ($4,379.66). 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Paragon Banking Group Company Profile

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PAG. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.70) price objective on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Paragon Banking Group from GBX 675 ($8.39) to GBX 700 ($8.70) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 690 ($8.58) target price on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 687.50 ($8.55).

(Get Rating)

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages Lending segment offers buy-to-let, owner-occupied first and second charge lending, and related activities. The Commercial Lending segment provides SME lending, development finance, structured lending, and motor finance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paragon Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.