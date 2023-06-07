Paragon Banking Group PLC to Issue Dividend of GBX 11 (LON:PAG)

Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share on Friday, July 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Paragon Banking Group Price Performance
Paragon Banking Group stock traded up GBX 64 ($0.80) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 552 ($6.86). The company had a trading volume of 458,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,269. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 501.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 534.72. The company has a market cap of £1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 391.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 290.57. Paragon Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 364.60 ($4.53) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 621.50 ($7.73).
Insider Transactions at Paragon Banking Group
In other news, insider Graeme Yorston bought 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 542 ($6.74) per share, for a total transaction of £3,523 ($4,379.66). 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Paragon Banking Group Company Profile
Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages Lending segment offers buy-to-let, owner-occupied first and second charge lending, and related activities. The Commercial Lending segment provides SME lending, development finance, structured lending, and motor finance services.
