Panagora Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,590 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Motorola Solutions worth $22,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 134 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on MSI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. TheStreet raised Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $303.00 to $329.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.67.

Insider Activity

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

In other news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total transaction of $558,656.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at $465,595.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.54, for a total transaction of $14,527,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,843 shares in the company, valued at $26,684,065.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total value of $558,656.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,595.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 110,667 shares of company stock worth $32,003,568 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $279.50. The company had a trading volume of 63,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,553. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.18 and a 52 week high of $299.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $287.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1,549.95% and a net margin of 14.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 44.00%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.