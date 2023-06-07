Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,491 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,313 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,491 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Science Applications International worth $13,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Science Applications International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,783,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,919,688 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $212,951,000 after acquiring an additional 15,547 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Science Applications International during the third quarter valued at $166,000. Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Science Applications International by 58.0% during the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in Science Applications International by 162.0% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 11,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 7,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SAIC traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,742. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Science Applications International Co. has a one year low of $83.68 and a one year high of $117.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.47.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 25.68%. Science Applications International’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Science Applications International news, insider Michael W. Larouche sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $643,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,272,890.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael W. Larouche sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $643,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,272,890.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 1,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $129,416.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,813 shares in the company, valued at $847,554.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,430 shares of company stock worth $3,589,623 in the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $121.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Science Applications International from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Science Applications International from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Science Applications International from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Science Applications International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.80.

About Science Applications International

(Get Rating)

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services. Its offerings include engineering, systems integration and information technology offerings for large, complex government projects and offer a broad range of services with a targeted emphasis on higher end, differentiated technology services, and end-to-end services spanning the entire spectrum of its customers IT infrastructure.

Further Reading

