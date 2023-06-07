Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,441 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 353,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,441 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $19,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Capital World Investors raised its stake in DocuSign by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193,727 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in DocuSign by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917,683 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in DocuSign by 1,109.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,814,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,535,000 after buying an additional 1,664,082 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in DocuSign by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,864,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,756,000 after buying an additional 1,014,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in DocuSign by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,277,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,224,000 after buying an additional 916,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Stock Up 1.3 %

DocuSign stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.94. The stock had a trading volume of 479,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,758,919. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $39.57 and a one year high of $92.04. The stock has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.71, a P/E/G ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.44.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 7.15% and a negative net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $659.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.39 million. Research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DocuSign news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,988 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $116,357.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,763 shares in the company, valued at $220,248.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on DocuSign from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on DocuSign from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Wolfe Research raised DocuSign from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on DocuSign from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DocuSign currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.79.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

