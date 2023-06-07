Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 57,565 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 2,424.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,565 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $15,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $438,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 454,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,315,000 after purchasing an additional 10,507 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,161,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $464,000. 73.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers bought 32,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $166.88 per share, for a total transaction of $5,490,352.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,900 shares in the company, valued at $5,490,352. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 32,900 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $166.88 per share, for a total transaction of $5,490,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,490,352. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total transaction of $248,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,665.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Enphase Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Enphase Energy from $281.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Enphase Energy from $365.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Enphase Energy from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Enphase Energy from $295.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $183.76 on Wednesday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $152.15 and a one year high of $339.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The company has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.39, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $182.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.80.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

