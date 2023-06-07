Panagora Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,185 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,048 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $20,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $797,956,000. PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in Salesforce in the third quarter valued at approximately $181,700,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,875,409 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,839,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,446 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Salesforce by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,449,523 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,571,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,556 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $138,987,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRM. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Salesforce from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Northland Securities increased their target price on Salesforce from $181.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.97.

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,939 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total value of $552,414.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,799,640.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 150,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total value of $31,665,453.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,786,716.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total transaction of $552,414.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,176 shares in the company, valued at $6,799,640.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 179,300 shares of company stock worth $37,217,532. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

CRM opened at $215.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $210.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 560.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $201.43 and its 200 day moving average is $172.74. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

