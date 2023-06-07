Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $18.58 Million Stock Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 765,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,040 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Pinterest worth $18,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 9,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 78,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 2.0% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 21,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 27,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 12,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PINS. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Pinterest in a report on Friday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Pinterest from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Pinterest from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Pinterest from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinterest has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.40.

Shares of NYSE:PINS traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.75. 942,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,031,236. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of -54.74 and a beta of 0.99. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.77 and a 52 week high of $29.27.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $115,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 186,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,301,913.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Pinterest news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total value of $115,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 186,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,301,913.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total value of $209,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 191,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,343,097.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,648 shares of company stock worth $4,201,799 in the last ninety days. 6.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

