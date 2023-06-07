Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) by 1,293.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 63,709 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $17,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth $11,012,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 434,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,025,000 after acquiring an additional 13,242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of KNSL stock traded up $3.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $357.95. The company had a trading volume of 11,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,234. The company’s fifty day moving average is $322.45 and its 200 day moving average is $303.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $202.00 and a fifty-two week high of $358.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 44.83 and a beta of 0.86.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.20. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The firm had revenue of $299.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Compass Point cut shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $313.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $389.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinsale Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $362.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Anne C. Kronenberg sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total transaction of $289,602.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,893,528.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Kinsale Capital Group news, Director Anne C. Kronenberg sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total value of $289,602.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,893,528.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.69, for a total transaction of $1,129,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,689 shares in the company, valued at $99,933,543.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,930 shares of company stock valued at $3,255,862 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

See Also

