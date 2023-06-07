Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 46,679 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,544 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,679 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Splunk worth $17,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 545 shares of the software company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the third quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on SPLK shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Splunk from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Splunk from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Splunk from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Splunk from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.19.

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $103.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.82 and a beta of 1.28. Splunk Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $116.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.08.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

