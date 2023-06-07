Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Gap Up to $15.46

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.46, but opened at $16.01. Palantir Technologies shares last traded at $16.82, with a volume of 32,081,531 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PLTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Palantir Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. DA Davidson began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.88.

The stock has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a PE ratio of -129.38, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 2.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.34.

In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $182,865.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,880,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,698,434.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $182,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,880,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,698,434.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $54,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 206,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,615.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,542,874 shares of company stock worth $21,059,322 in the last ninety days. 13.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,931,000 after purchasing an additional 28,563,749 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,631,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,114 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,000,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,061,000 after acquiring an additional 9,870,113 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,503,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,712,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,086,000 after acquiring an additional 747,652 shares during the last quarter. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

