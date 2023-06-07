Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6.50% NT 24 (NASDAQ:OXSQL) Announces $0.41 Quarterly Dividend

Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6.50% NT 24 (NASDAQ:OXSQL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4063 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6.50% NT 24 Stock Performance

Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6.50% NT 24 stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.89. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,760. Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6.50% NT 24 has a fifty-two week low of $23.96 and a fifty-two week high of $25.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.65 and its 200-day moving average is $24.69.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6.50% NT 24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6.50% NT 24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.