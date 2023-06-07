Oxen (OXEN) Price Reaches $0.11 on Major Exchanges

Oxen (OXEN) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 7th. Over the last week, Oxen has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000420 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxen has a market capitalization of $7.02 million and approximately $196,555.84 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,397.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.95 or 0.00333491 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00013360 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.16 or 0.00550435 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00064109 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.74 or 0.00419901 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003805 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 63,391,791 coins. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

