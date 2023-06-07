Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd Takes $56.34 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 722,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,336,000. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF comprises 3.0% of Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd owned 1.64% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TPB Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. TPB Wealth Advisors now owns 97,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 320,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,974,000 after buying an additional 156,555 shares during the period. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. now owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 54,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 7,747.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

RPV traded up $1.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.32. 222,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,188. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.47 and a fifty-two week high of $90.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.17.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

