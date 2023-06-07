Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd Takes $23.63 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd acquired a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 67,951 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $23,630,000. Mastercard makes up approximately 1.2% of Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 30,941 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,759,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 139,724 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,586,000 after buying an additional 6,113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MA traded down $8.04 on Wednesday, reaching $371.92. 1,608,952 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,816,253. The company has a market capitalization of $352.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.10, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $392.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $373.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $363.70.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MA has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.27.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,703,600.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 542,079 shares of company stock valued at $207,174,711 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

