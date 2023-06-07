Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd Purchases Shares of 208,780 Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd purchased a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 208,780 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $43,389,000. Visa accounts for approximately 2.3% of Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.08.

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $5.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $223.07. The stock had a trading volume of 4,662,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,166,357. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $228.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $417.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $235.57.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.06%.

In other news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,036,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,036,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total transaction of $12,591,652.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,203,038.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 116,277 shares of company stock valued at $27,018,374. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

