Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd Purchases New Shares in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 43,185 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,958,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,935,312 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,082,942,000 after acquiring an additional 99,264 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,954,526 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,319,301,000 after purchasing an additional 40,740 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,270,419 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $603,734,000 after purchasing an additional 88,255 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,775,836 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $416,738,000 after purchasing an additional 141,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,762,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $415,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Wolfe Research lowered TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Trading Up 0.9 %

In other news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $1,159,544.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,467,428.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total value of $3,061,058.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,486 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,750,487.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TEL traded up $1.14 on Wednesday, hitting $128.40. The company had a trading volume of 567,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,317. The firm has a market cap of $40.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.31. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $104.76 and a 1 year high of $138.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 20.36%. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.54%.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Recommended Stories

