Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd Makes New Investment in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 55,579 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,320,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its stake in Medtronic by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MDT. Morgan Stanley raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.53.

Medtronic Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.39. 2,165,516 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,172,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $109.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.15. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $75.76 and a fifty-two week high of $96.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.45%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

