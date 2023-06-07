Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd Buys New Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 369,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,993,000. General Mills accounts for about 1.6% of Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in General Mills by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its position in General Mills by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in General Mills by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc grew its position in General Mills by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in General Mills by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 27,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In other news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at $4,083,501.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at $4,083,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $368,595.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,088.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,371 shares of company stock worth $4,849,178 over the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

General Mills Price Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on GIS shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.76.

GIS traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.97. 2,385,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,249,833. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.27. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.94 and a 1-year high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.45.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

See Also

