Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd Buys New Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,441 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $7,658,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Callan Capital LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 944 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 10,514 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 21,814 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,565,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total value of $488,456.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at $42,199,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total value of $488,456.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,962. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 0.5 %

UNH stock traded down $2.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $485.28. 1,422,320 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,315,675. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $449.70 and a 1 year high of $558.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $491.82 and a 200-day moving average of $497.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.16%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.49 EPS. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $1.88 per share. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on UNH. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $592.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, April 17th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $562.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $599.06.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

