Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd Acquires Shares of 25,471 ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,892,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 135.9% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,272,706 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $494,154,000 after purchasing an additional 733,234 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 51.8% during the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,694,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $639,716,000 after acquiring an additional 577,933 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,452,974 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,728,956,000 after acquiring an additional 499,675 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ServiceNow by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,866,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,369,116,000 after acquiring an additional 320,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stockbridge Partners LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 79.6% during the first quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 483,554 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $269,286,000 after acquiring an additional 214,243 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NOW stock traded down $24.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $531.59. 1,294,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,670,234. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $337.00 and a 12-month high of $563.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $108.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 283.61, a P/E/G ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $480.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $442.26.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 2,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.18, for a total value of $1,168,481.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,043,979.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 2,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.18, for a total value of $1,168,481.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,043,979.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.15, for a total value of $6,995,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,558 shares in the company, valued at $21,826,287.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 32,569 shares of company stock valued at $16,256,660 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $515.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Guggenheim raised their price target on ServiceNow from $511.00 to $518.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on ServiceNow from $548.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on ServiceNow from $506.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $530.33.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

Featured Stories

