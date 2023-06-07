Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd Acquires New Shares in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 446,901 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $15,034,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Rock Creek Group LP raised its position in General Motors by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,384 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in General Motors by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 186,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,091,212.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

General Motors Stock Up 2.7 %

GM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on General Motors from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on General Motors in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on General Motors from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on General Motors from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.81.

GM stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.18. 8,906,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,795,180. The stock has a market cap of $50.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $30.33 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.33.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $39.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.38 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.56%.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

Further Reading

