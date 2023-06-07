Ossiam Trims Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Ossiam cut its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 914 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in IDEX were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEX. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 34.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX in the first quarter worth $1,058,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 3.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 24.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,877,000 after acquiring an additional 16,117 shares during the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEX Price Performance

IEX stock opened at $205.54 on Wednesday. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $172.18 and a 12 month high of $246.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $211.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.16. The stock has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.00.

IDEX Increases Dividend

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.07. IDEX had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The firm had revenue of $845.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This is a boost from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 31.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IEX. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of IDEX from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of IDEX from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of IDEX from $227.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.17.

About IDEX

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

