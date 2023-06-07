Ossiam Sells 855 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Ossiam decreased its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 855 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OMC. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicom Group

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $152,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,048.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total transaction of $9,384,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,448 shares in the company, valued at $30,821,560.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $152,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,048.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Omnicom Group Price Performance

OMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.86.

OMC stock opened at $92.86 on Wednesday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.31 and a 52-week high of $96.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.59. The company has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.18. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 41.72%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

