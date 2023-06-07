Ossiam Sells 41,298 Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Ossiam cut its holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,298 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. USS Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Paramount Global by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 176,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 83,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the fourth quarter worth $63,624,000. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 398.5% during the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 224,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,000 after acquiring an additional 179,670 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the fourth quarter worth $624,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Paramount Global in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. 74.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.09.

Insider Activity

Paramount Global Price Performance

In related news, Director Shari Redstone bought 165,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.06 per share, with a total value of $2,484,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 577,064 shares in the company, valued at $8,690,583.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

PARA stock opened at $15.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.89. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.65. Paramount Global has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $31.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is -123.08%.

Paramount Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

