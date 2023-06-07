Ossiam Sells 2,765 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Ossiam lowered its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,352 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,765 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amdocs during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Amdocs during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Amdocs by 787.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded Amdocs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Amdocs in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Amdocs in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amdocs presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.50.

Amdocs Stock Performance

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX opened at $93.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Amdocs Limited has a 1 year low of $76.79 and a 1 year high of $97.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is presently 39.64%.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, MO.

Further Reading

