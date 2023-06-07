Ossiam Raises Stock Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Ossiam increased its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 497.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,541 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 19,599 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connable Office Inc. increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 7,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 8,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 87,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,001,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:CFG opened at $28.30 on Wednesday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.37 and a twelve month high of $44.82. The company has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.61.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 11.12%. Citizens Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.48%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, February 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.15 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CFG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citizens Financial Group

In related news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam purchased 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $95,007.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 66,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,711.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam bought 3,300 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $95,007.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 66,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,711.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Terrance Lillis bought 1,000 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.39 per share, with a total value of $26,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $79,170. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

