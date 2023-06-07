Ossiam Increases Stock Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Ossiam lifted its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Dover were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 0.4% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 25,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Dover in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Dover by 1.6% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 231,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 85.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Dover from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Dover from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.31.

Insider Transactions at Dover

Dover Stock Performance

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 34,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total value of $5,009,739.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,583,023.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:DOV opened at $139.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.48. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $114.49 and a twelve month high of $160.66.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.94. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 12.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.93%.

About Dover

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

Featured Articles

