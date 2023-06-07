Ossiam Has $984,000 Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Ossiam raised its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 279.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,318 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 12,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCHP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

Microchip Technology Price Performance

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $193,450.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at $2,506,553.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $77.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.57. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $54.33 and a 12-month high of $87.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.27 and its 200-day moving average is $77.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.383 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 38.15%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Featured Stories

