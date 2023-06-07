Ossiam Boosts Stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Ossiam grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 671.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,360 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 110.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth $1,098,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 9.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 14.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,823,000 after purchasing an additional 15,511 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

JLL stock opened at $148.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.28. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1 year low of $123.00 and a 1 year high of $192.01.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 10.30%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $214.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.17.

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specialize in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA, Asia Pacific, and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provide leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

