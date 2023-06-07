Ossiam Acquires 1,411 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Ossiam raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 176.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,212 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allstate Corp grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% in the third quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 3,991 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,734 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.1% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 595 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,811 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,860 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $357.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.46 billion, a PE ratio of 47.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $366.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $337.29. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $258.79 and a 1 year high of $389.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.94% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $335.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $471.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.22.

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total transaction of $6,278,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,539,324. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.