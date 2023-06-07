OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price objective on OSI Systems from $120.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th.

OSI Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $123.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.74. OSI Systems has a 1 year low of $69.31 and a 1 year high of $123.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.17. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

OSI Systems ( NASDAQ:OSIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $302.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OSI Systems will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other OSI Systems news, insider Manoocher M. Aliabadi sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total value of $182,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,623,099.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Manoocher M. Aliabadi sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $182,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,623,099.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.39, for a total value of $66,890.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,424 shares in the company, valued at $878,927.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,945 shares of company stock worth $9,189,806. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in OSI Systems by 7,525.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 449,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 443,389 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in OSI Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,044,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in OSI Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,959,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in OSI Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,566,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in OSI Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $7,838,000. 89.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

Further Reading

