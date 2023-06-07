Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Hits New 1-Year High at $8.11

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.11 and last traded at $8.10, with a volume of 981472 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OSCR. Cowen boosted their price target on Oscar Health from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Bank of America raised Oscar Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $5.40 to $8.75 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Oscar Health from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Oscar Health from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oscar Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.39.

Oscar Health Stock Up 0.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.82 and its 200 day moving average is $4.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Insider Activity

Oscar Health ( NYSE:OSCR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 54.93% and a negative net margin of 12.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Sid Sankaran sold 137,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $985,455.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,483,439.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Oscar Health news, insider Richard Scott Blackley sold 14,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $104,983.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 399,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,855,924.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sid Sankaran sold 137,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $985,455.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 207,474 shares in the company, valued at $1,483,439.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 169,373 shares of company stock valued at $1,211,017. Corporate insiders own 32.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oscar Health

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Oscar Health by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 18,939 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Oscar Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Oscar Health by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,263,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,304,000 after purchasing an additional 130,207 shares in the last quarter. Verdad Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,102,000. Finally, Alphabet Inc. bought a new position in Oscar Health during the 3rd quarter worth $119,974,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients.

Featured Stories

