Orchid (OXT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $934,058.37

Orchid (OXT) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 6th. One Orchid token can now be purchased for about $0.0624 or 0.00000229 BTC on exchanges. Orchid has a market cap of $60.02 million and $934,058.37 worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Orchid has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00006153 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00024917 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00019411 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000103 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00015606 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,192.51 or 0.99990812 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000999 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000087 BTC.

About Orchid

OXT is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,629,339 tokens. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,629,339.4279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.06145503 USD and is down -6.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $2,467,908.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

