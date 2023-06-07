Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $85.00 to $113.00. The company traded as high as $108.37 and last traded at $108.24, with a volume of 893851 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $107.10.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on ORCL. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Oracle from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.38.
Insider Transactions at Oracle
In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Oracle
Oracle Stock Up 0.2 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $289.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.69.
Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.
Oracle Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.81%.
About Oracle
Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oracle (ORCL)
- The Dave & Buster’s Rebound Is Still In PLAY
- Apple Partnership Strengthens Unity Software’s Investment Appeal
- Sprinklr Gets Targets Raised By Analysts, Here’s Why
- Don’t Overlook Hidden Gem Kinsale As Rallies To New Highs
- AI-powered IoT Automation is Driving Samsara To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.