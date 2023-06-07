Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Issues Earnings Results

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $459.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet updated its FY24 guidance to $2.56-2.65 EPS.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,118,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,869. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a one year low of $44.72 and a one year high of $72.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.81, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 3,000 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total value of $175,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 610 shares in the company, valued at $35,697.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 81.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. Utah Retirement Systems bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

