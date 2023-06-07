Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS) Now Covered by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Pareto Securities assumed coverage on shares of Oculis in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Oculis in a report on Friday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company.

Oculis Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of OCS stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.33. 21,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,266. Oculis has a 52-week low of $6.26 and a 52-week high of $13.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.61.

Institutional Trading of Oculis

Oculis Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCS. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Oculis during the 1st quarter worth $178,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Oculis in the first quarter valued at $472,000. Finally, Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Oculis in the first quarter valued at $4,838,000.

(Get Rating)

Oculis Holding AG is a biopharmaceutical company which develops novel topical treatments for ophthalmic diseases for both back- and front-of-the-eye. Its product candidate includes OCS-01, OCS-02 and OCS-05. Oculis Holding AG is based in Zug, Switzerland.

