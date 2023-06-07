Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS) Now Covered by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Pareto Securities assumed coverage on shares of Oculis in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Oculis in a report on Friday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company.
Oculis Stock Down 3.9 %
Shares of OCS stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.33. 21,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,266. Oculis has a 52-week low of $6.26 and a 52-week high of $13.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.61.
Institutional Trading of Oculis
Oculis Company Profile
Oculis Holding AG is a biopharmaceutical company which develops novel topical treatments for ophthalmic diseases for both back- and front-of-the-eye. Its product candidate includes OCS-01, OCS-02 and OCS-05. Oculis Holding AG is based in Zug, Switzerland.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oculis (OCS)
- What is a Growth Stock Mutual Fund?
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Goes On Sale
- Campbell Soup Company Leads Staples Stocks Into The Buy Zone
- Netflix Collaboration Fuels IAS, DoubleVerify Stock Surge
Receive News & Ratings for Oculis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oculis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.